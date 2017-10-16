Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Monday evening walked out of the Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad after four years, after being absolved of the charge of murdering their daughter and domestic help, to a warm welcome at Nupur's parental home.

The couple came out of the jail gates carrying bags, escorted by a posse of policemen. They stood for a while as an army of photographers clicked them away.

They did not speak to the journalists but Jail Superintendent B R Maurya told the media that the Talwars left for Noida after thanking the prison officials "for their cooperative attitude towards them".

The dentist couple told the other prisoners before walking out that they would visit the jail fortnightly to provide medical treatment, Maurya said.

Both looked haggard and tired but relieved to end their long innings in jail.

In no time, the Talwars reached the Jal Vayu Vihar residence in Noida of Nupur's parents where they were warmly received by relatives and neighbours. There, Nupur Talwar broke down as she stepped into the house.

"We escorted them to the house and saw to it that they managed to get in despite the mob of journalists wanting to speak to them," a police officer told IANS. "After that we left the place."

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of the charge of murdering their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj at their own residence in May 2008 - a case which, for all practical purposes, remains unsolved.

Rajesh Talwar's brother Dinesh Talwar told the media that the couple will now on stay in Nupur's parents' house.

Their lawyer Tanveer Ahmad Mir said: "Truth wins over evil."

"My clients were sold over and over again and it was a Herculean task for us to fight not only the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) but a very strong public perception (of guilt)," Mir told NDTV.

"They have been honourably exonerated. We have also been able to restore honour and dignity to the family, the slain girl and the domestic help.

"It is my humble request to everybody in the media that what was snatched from my clients, please restore that dignity to them. Please let them live in peace," the lawyer added.

Earlier, the court issued the release order after lawyer Satyaketu Singh submitted the certified copy of the Allahabad High Court judgment to CBI judge Rajesh Chaudhary. These were verified by the court and the release order was issued at 3.30 pm

The release order reached the jail at 4.40 pm and they were released after about 20 minutes of final legal formalities, jail chief Maurya said.

The Talwars always maintained that they had nothing to do with the horrific killing of their daughter or domestic help.

But after several twists and turns in the case, the CBI, which took charge of the investigation, held them guilty of the double murder and also accused them of trying to wipe out the evidence.

However, the Allahabad High Court ruled that the case against the Talwars was weak and ordered them released.