A Taiwanese businessman, who was in China recently, claimed to have captured a doughnut-shaped UFO. Salesman John Chen captured the mysterious doughnut-shaped object over Lake Dian.

Chen took the photo on November 1 when he was in south-west China to attend a trade show in Yunnan Province. He took the photos of the lake and other locations but he noticed the mysterious object with ridged sides and a hole in the middle only when he checked the photographs back home in Taipei.

After spotting the object in the photo, Chen spoke to Philip Mantle, a leading British UFO researcher to find out what that mysterious object could be. Mantle told him that he had no clue what it could be.

"What I can say is that the photographer in question here has always cooperated and seems to be genuinely puzzled by the images on his photos. He did not see the alleged UFO at the time of taking the photos. Instead, it was a relative that noticed them when he posted them on social media," Mantle said, according to Mail Online.

The UFO researcher also said that the photo doesn't look like a hoax, but the object could be "some air born debris that has been caught by the camera."

"More study needs to be done on these photos before any definite conclusion can be reached, so in the meantime, it remains an open verdict," he added.

However, Chen believes it is a UFO.

"It just has to be a UFO. It's a strange doughnut shape in the sky. The strange thing is I didn't see it at the time. It was my wife's sister who spotted them. She said there was something in the pictures and I just thought she was joking," Mail Online quoted Chen as saying.