Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in Switzerland having a great time with their baby boy, Taimur. It is his first international trip and the little poser is set to win hearts with his cute pictures.

Taimur Ali Khan The Poser: Take a look at some amazing and adorable photos of this baby nawab

In one of the photos, Saif was spotted in a white tuxedo holding Taimur with glorious Swiss Alps in the background. The father-duo pair looked adorable.

Another picture shows Bebo in bathrobe holding her son who is posing for the camera wearing a cap.

Recently, Kareena revealed that there's one habit of hers that Taimur hates. Kareena, while talking to Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, said: "Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn't like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day. And he keeps pushing me off".

"Saif says why are you doing this. But I always feel like hugging him," Kareena added. The Ki & Ka actress and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and Taimur, their first child, was born in December 2016.

The couple had initially tried hard to keep Taimur away from the paparazzi but the shutterbugs wouldn't give up and have managed to click pictures of the little Pataudi.

At present, the happy family is enjoying their vacation in Switzerland. Take a look at their photos here:

