Taimur Ali Khan has become one of the most popular star kids around even before he has learnt to speak. His adorable pictures have won hearts every time. He was recently spotted at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday party.

Several pictures from the kids' party have surfaced online. One of them shows Kareena holding Taimur and playing with him. In another picture, the toddler looks annoyed while playing with the other kids.

And even his annoying face is extremely adorable!

Taimur celebrated his birthday last month and several pictures of the party did the rounds back then. A photo of the munchkin with his parents had broken the internet a few days ago.

In the picture, which is from the birthday bash held at the Pataudi palace, Taimur was seen busy playing with something on a mattress and lying beside him are his parents Saif and Kareena. The image was shared by Kareena's cousin Karan Kapoor on social media.

Going by the image, it seemed the parents were trying to attempt a conversation with the little one. Grandmother Sharmila Tagore was also seen as the trio attempted a cute chat.

Saif has been talking a lot about his youngest kid in his recent interviews. In a conversation with Zoom TV, the actor said: "He's a very cute kid. Watching him walk for the first time is like watching a drunk baby. It's hysterical and so cute. So, it's a wonderful part of our lives."

Saif has never been media-shy when it comes to talking about Taimur and sharing all the little things about his son.

In fact, he decided not to hide Taimur from the media and introduced him to the world, unlike many other Bollywood celebrities.