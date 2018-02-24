Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are one of the most popular cousins in Bollywood and it's not because they belong to a royal family and have famous parents. It is because the two look so similar that you can call them "twins".

Since the birth of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya, it has been reported several times that she looks like a doppelganger of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son.

Even the shutterbugs got confused when they clicked Inaaya recently with Soha in a car. Now, both the cousins have been clicked together and you have the proof that they are the look-alikes.

Soha posted the photos on Instagram. One has Taimur-Inaaya in a frame, and the other features Kareena, Soha with their kids.

While we are loving this little brother-sister jodi, Soha has once revealed that Taimur is kept away from Inaaya because the actor worries Saif's son might somehow hurt Inaaya.

"Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is," India Today had quoted Soha as saying.

"Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent," she had told the publication.

Apart from Inaaya, Taimur's look has also been compared to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva. Recently, one of the pictures of Taimur featured him with a pony tail looking at his father's picture. The side profile of Taimur looked like Ziva at the first glance.