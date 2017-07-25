Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are really enjoying their time with their baby, Taimur. The little poser has touched everyone's heart with his innocent face and adorable looks. The fun part is mommy Kareena has recently revealed that her tiny tot hates one thing about her.

Kareena, while talking to Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, said: "Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn't like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day. And he keeps pushing me off".

"Saif says why are you doing this. But I always feel like hugging him," Kareena added. The video is going viral on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and Taimur, their first child, was born in December 2016.

The couple had initially tried hard to keep Taimur away from the paparazzi, but shutterbugs wouldn't give up and have managed to click pictures of the little Pataudi.

At present, the happy family is on a vacation at Swiss Alps. The couple would be staying at the Royal Gstaad Palace, where they have booked a suite for their two-week long stay, according to Pinkvilla.

When Kareena was asked about her getaway, she told the entertainment portal: "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."

Bebo added: "I'm not a back-packër; I'm a luxury traveller. I like to relax and shop when on vacation and am completely cut off from the city. Saif will go skiing, and I will treat myself to spas and massages."