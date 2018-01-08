Taimur Ali Khan is back to Mumbai from his Swiss holiday. The cute one was snapped at the airport on January 8 along with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan but sans father Saif Ali Khan.

Saif had to cut short his trip to kick-start the promotion of his upcoming film Kaalakaandi.

In the picture, Taimur looks sleepy and sad from the long hours of the flight. Dressed in a cute red-and-white striped shirt with blue jeans and red sneakers, Taimur looked too adorable.

A few days ago, photos of Saif, Kareena and their adorable bundle of joy from Switzerland won million hearts. In one of the pictures from their New Year celebrations, Taimur was seen enjoying his first experience with snow while sitting on a sledge.

Meanwhile, with Kareena having returned from her New Year holiday, she will join Sonam Kapoor and the other cast of Veere Di Wedding to shoot the last leg of the film. Bebo hasn't announced any subsequent project: She has revealed she wants to take her time to choose only those projects she can put her heart into.

At the moment, Taimur is her priority and the actress wants to put her effort into spending quality time with her son.

#KareenaKapoorKhan spotted at #airport with Little Taimur Ali Khan. #Kareena wore a black and red sweatshirt with blue jeans, black sneakers and huge black sunglasses. On the other hand, chote nawab looked cute in a baby pink and white striped shirt#KareenaKapoor #TaimurAliKhan pic.twitter.com/fuEpLCT61A — Nari (@NariKesari) January 8, 2018

Taimur turned one on December 20 and his birthday was celebrated in the palace of the Pataudis, which was decked up with lights and balloons. Saif and Kareena had arranged for a three-tier theme cake for the party and a play area was also set up for kids.

It was an intimate but grand affair and saw the presence of Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Amrita Arora and members of their extended family.

As a birthday gift, Taimur was presented with a forest named after him, from his mother and her nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar.

The forest is a 1,000-square-foot plot and is part of a community farming initiative in Sonave, which is 50 km away from Mumbai. It includes three jamun, one amla, one jackfruit, 40 banana, one kokum, 14 moringa, one papaya, five custard apple, two persimmon and two lemon trees.

They also plan to grow three types of pulses and spices there, besides some green leafy vegetables.