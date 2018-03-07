Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is paparazzi favorite as the munchkin knows to pose for the camera. But his recent picture with his nanny showed the little one pissed at being clicked.

Wearing a red T-shirt, Taimur is seen giving a royal ignore to the shutterbugs in the photo, which is doing rounds on the internet.

Looking at his earlier pictures, Taimur Ali Khan has proved that he is a camera lover like his mommy. He is seen smiling, laughing and in fact, posing for the shutterbugs. But the recent picture shows the little one is annoyed. He is again with the famous nanny of his.

Taimur has a huge fan following on social media and one of his admirers has taken their obsession to a whole new level. Someone created Instagram accounts for Taimur's nanny, who is always spotted carrying the little nawab in her arms during his outings.

They are parody accounts that are mainly aimed at taking digs at Kapoor and Pataudi families.

Taimur recently arrived from a vacation in Rajasthan with Kareena and Saif. The Chef actor is shooting for his upcoming historical movie there.

Bebo and Taimur had joined him to spend some quality time, thus, they couldn't attend Sridevi's funeral that was held on February 28.

The veteran actress died on February 24 in Dubai. She was Sonam Kapoor's aunt, thus, people were expecting that Kareena, who is quite close to the Neerja actress, would be there with the Kapoor family.

According to a report in DNA, Kareena visited Boney Kapoor and the daughters – Janhvi and Khushi – on Monday. Reports further suggested that Sridevi has always been Bebo's favorite actress.

The Ki & Ka actress is currently working with Sonam in a movie, titled Veere Di Wedding. It is Rhea Kapoor production movie, which is set to hit the screens on June 1. It also stars Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania.