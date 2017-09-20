Varun Dhawan's bonding with Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly irked Taapsee Pannu, who has apparently not been getting as much attention from Varun as the other lady.

It has been reported that Varun was mostly hanging out with Jacqueline on the sets of Judwaa 2, and Taapsee used to feel little sidelined. This led to some tension between the two divas.

"There was constant tension on location because of Varun's warm friendship with Jacqueline, whereas with Taapsee he was friendly too, but he wasn't bum chums with her," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated that although Taapsee tried to be a part of the gang, she did not feel welcome and gave up. "Taapsee was certainly irked by their proximity. The two were constantly whispering and bantering. Initially, Taapsee did try to join in the twosome's masti, but eventually she gave up and kept to herself," the source added.

This created an unfriendly situation between the two actresses, and hence Taapsee and Jacqueline are less likely to team up for a movie after Judwaa 2 anytime soon, the report added.

On the contrary, there were some other reports that claimed that Varun's closeness to Taapsee had irked his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Natasha had reportedly asked Varun to keep a distance from the actress.

"Natasha isn't a movie star, and she reacts to news and gossip. When people started talking about how good Varun and Alia Bhatt looked as a couple on screen. Natasha asked Varun to avoid too many films with her. Now she doesn't want Varun to push Taapsee too hard," News18 had quoted a source.