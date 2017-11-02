Taapsee Pannu recently found herself at the receiving end of the trolls who schooled her after she posted a picture of caged birds on her Instagram page.

Taapsee, who is quite active on the social media platforms, often treats her fans with her recent pictures giving them a glimpse into her everyday life. But she was mercilessly trolled when she uploaded the picture of love birds and captioned it, "Let's learn to love from them."

However, netizens were quick to take offence of the word "love" she used to describe the photograph and started throwing nasty comments at her. "Animals have the right to freedom as much as humans," a user wrote. Another user called it a heartless pic since birds were inside the cage.

Let’s learn to love from them..... #Love #Beauty #Creativityatwork A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

One user gave her a taste of her own medicine and wrote, "first of all.. lets just learn how to love their beauty by freeing them from that cage @tapseepannu mam" while the other requested Taapsee to free them and wrote, "set them free I don't find any creativity here ... I can see a hope in their eyes ... my humble request if u have them then plz set them free."

Many people on social media questioned her definition of caged love and slammed her by suggesting her to stay in a cage for a day instead and experience their pain.

Taapsee, a couple of months ago, was trolled for posting bikini pictures on her Instagram but the Judwaa 2 actress gave it back to her haters who asked her to take the rest of her clothes off saying that her brother must be proud of her.

To which she replied, "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????"

Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ???? https://t.co/Snv6dlNhWj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in Praksah Raj's directorial venture Tadka alongside Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal. She will also be featured in Anubhav Sinha's social drama Mulk wherein she will be seen sharing space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.