The Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi is decked up to celebrate the farewell match of veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra on Wednesday November 1. India take on New Zealand in the first of their three T20I matches, starting today.

Everyone wants to witness a fitting tribute given to the 38-year-old lanky bowler who made his debut in the international cricket scene in 1999. A win against the Black Caps will not only fulfill that expectation but Team India too will be breaking a long jinx.

India cricket team have never been able to beat New Zealand in the T20Is! Yes, sounds shocking, but that's the way it has been. Can Virat Kohli's side just about do the trick on Wednesday? TEAM NEWS.

Remember, Team India are playing their first-ever T20I match at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Black Caps have already played a T20I at the venue before - against England at the ICC World T20 2016 semifinal.

India might be having the momentum after getting past the Black Caps 2-1 in the recently-concluded ODI series, but that said, getting past New Zealand, the No. 1 T20I team in the world, in the shortest format of cricket, looks difficult but not impossible.

Nehra has asked for a special corporate box at the Feroz Shah Kotla where his family and friends will be accommodated. Can their prayers somehow bring about some massive reasons to cheer at the end of the day?

When Ashish Nehra started his career @imVkohli was just 11year old.



Now Nehra is playing his last game under his captaincy. What a journey! pic.twitter.com/zKdg74gln0 — Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKohIiFC) November 1, 2017

INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND 1st T20I

Date : November 1

: November 1 Time : 7 pm IST, 2:30 am Wellington time - Thursday

: 7 pm IST, 2:30 am Wellington time - Thursday Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Watch the cricket match LIVE

TV guide

Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports Tamil (India)

Sky Sport (New Zealand)

Live streaming

Hotstar (India)

Sky Go (New Zealand)

Live score

Twitter (BCCI)