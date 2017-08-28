The T20 Global League is the next big franchise-based cricket competition set to take the sport by storm. This new league witnessed a huge players draft with cricketers from number of top cricket playing nations being picked by eight different franchises.

The T20 Global League promises to be exciting, with all the eight teams — Stellenbosch Monarchs, Durban Qalandars, Bloem City Blazer, Cape Town Knight Riders, Pretoria Mavericks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, Joburg Giants and Benoni Zalmi — having made some good signings.

All eight teams have one local marquee and one international marquee player for the maiden season, apart from a mix of wonderful cricketers.

Some of the big international marquee signings of the competition are Chris Gayle (Cape Town), Eoin Morgan (Durban), Brendon McCullum (Johannesburg), Kevin Pietersen (Nelson Mandela Bay Stars), Dwayne Bravo (Pretoria), Jason Roy (Benoni), Kieron Pollard (Bloem City) and Lasith Malinga (Stellenbosch).

The League is going to be played in November and December, which means it will clash with Bangladesh Premier League.

Hence, some of the players will have to decide between either of the two tournaments. Some players like Junaid Khan have already made it clear that they will not be available. Khan will play in Bangladesh.

The Pakistan cricketer might not be the only player who could snub the T20 Global League. Other players who also have a contract with BPL could take the same route.

Here is a look at all the eight teams

Jo'burg Giants – Local marquee – Kagiso Rabada

International marquee - Brendon McCullum

Other players - Patrick Kruger, Jonathan Vandiar, Roelof van der Merwe, Yasir Shah, Colin Ingram, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo , Chris Jonker , Temba Bavuma, Nicholas Pooran, Duanne Olivier, Andries Gous, Rabian Englebrecht, Dane Piedt,Andre Malan, Zubayr Hamza

Benoni Zalmi - Local marquee - Quinton de Kock

International marquee - Jason Roy

Other players - Dean Elgar, Mohammad Nawaz, Albie Morkel, Wahab Riaz, Dillon du Preez , George Linde, Rivaldo Moonsamy , Calvin Savage, Carmi le Roux , Tshepo Moreki, Umar Akma, Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Leus du Plooy

Nelson Mandela Bay Stars (Port Elizabeth) – Local marquee – Imran Tahir

Iinternational marquee - Kevin Pietersen

Other players - Andrew Birch, Colin Wihan Lubbe, Grant Thomson, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickleton, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram, Anwar Ali, Heinrich Klaasen, Ackermann, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sibonelo Makhanya, Junaid Khan, Dawid Malan, Sisanga Magala, Heino Kuhn,

Stellenbosch Monarchs – Local marquee – Faf du Plessis

International marquee - Lasith Malinga

Other players - Alex Hales, Lizaad Williams, Jeevan Mendis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Ryan McLaren, Brendan Taylor, Imad Wasim, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Willem Mulder, Justin Ontong, Rowan Richards , Craig Alexander, Grant Mokoena, Kyle Simmonds

Bloem City Blazers – Local marquee – David Miller

International marquee - Kieron Pollard

Other players - Dane Paterson, Chris Jordan, , Shaun von Burg, Aaron Phangiso, Morne Van Wyk, Beuran Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn , Dwayne Smith, Janneman Malan, Ryan ten Doeschate, Clyde Fortuin, Rayad Emrit, Werner Coetsee, Yaseen Vallie, Akhona Mnyaka, Keegan Petersen

Cape Town Knight Riders – Local marquee – JP Duminy

International marquee - Chris Gayle

Other players - Dale Steyn, Adil Rashid, Aviwe Mgijima, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius , Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Tom Curran, Malusi Siboto, Denesh Ramdin, Thomas Kaber , Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem , Pieter Malan

Pretoria Mavericks – Local marquee – AB de Villiers

International marquee - Dwayne Bravo

Other players - Steven Finn, Morne Morkel, Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier,Khaya Zondo, Eldred Hawken, Basheer Walters, Stephan Myburgh, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Nipper, Johan Botha, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Farhaan Behardien, Dane Vilas, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj

Durban Qalandars – Local marquee – Hashim Amla

International marquee - Eoin Morgan

Other players - Qaasim Adams, Kelly Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Chris Morris, Sam Billings, Mitchell McClenaghan, Bjorn Fortuin, Mohammad Hafeez, Migael Pretorius, Nicky van der Bergh, Prenelan Subrayen, Fakhar Zaman, Junior Dala, Mthokozisi Shezi , Cody Chetty