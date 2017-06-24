Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced Rs 34,000 crore for the farmers and said the government will waive farm loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh. "Those farmers who have paid back their loans regularly, we will give 25 percent loan return benefit to them. We are aware of the burden that will fall on all cabinet ministers, they will cut our expenses. All ministers and MLAs will give one month salary to support loan waiver," he said.

Fadnavis also said that this loan waiver will be a relief to as many as 89 lakh farmers from the state of which 40 lakh will be debt free.

In addition to this, Fadnavis said the government will tie up with banks to cope with the financial burden which would be repaid in instalments over four years.