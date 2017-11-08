There is one question on everyone's lips in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 – can anyone stop Sylhet Sixers from winning? The Sixers have been in incredible form, winning their first three matches. Next up for Sixers are Khulna Titans as the two teams face off in an important encounter at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 8.

This is the last match of the first leg and the Sixers will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten streak before they travel to Dhaka and Chittagong for the remainder of the group matches.

One of the main reasons for the success of Sixers this season has been the form of openers Upul Tharanga and Andre Fletcher. The duo has been involved in two century stands, which is not regular in the shorter format of the game. Tharanga has been Mr. Consistent for Sixers, scoring three half centuries on the trot.

Hence, the Titans will be keen to break the opening partnership and test the middle order, which is not the strongest in BPL 2017. However, Sixers have a decent bowling line-up, led by Liam Plunkett.

The Titans, who lost their opening match to Dhaka Dynamites, are looking to collect their first points, by beating the Sixers. They will need their players to step up their game in all departments of the game to challenge in-form Sixers.

They do have the stars in the form of Carlos Brathwaite, Rilee Rossouw, Mahmuddulah and Shaiful Islam, but they need to get their act together in their second match of BPL 2017. More importantly, their bowlers, who were off the radar against Dhaka, need to be spot on and bowl in the right areas to trouble the Sixers.

Where to watch live

Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans is scheduled for 7 pm local time (6:30 pm IST). Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: No coverage.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV Online

England: Free Sports