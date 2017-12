Megastar Chiranjeevi has wrapped the first schedule of his 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) on Sunday and he has shot a mind-blowing action scene in this schedule.

Chiranjeevi scored a big hit with his comeback film Khaidi No 150. He took almost 10 months to choose a proper script and prepared for his role in his next film titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by his son Ram Charan. The senior actor started its shooting in the first week of December.

Ram Charan confirmed the news on the Twitter handle of Konidela Pro Company on December 6. He tweeted: "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy begins. my DAD & I are blessed to have a GREAT team in plac. I'm very sure making this film will be a memorable journey for all of us." - #RamCharan via FB"

Chiranjeevi has completed the first schedule of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on December 24. Rathnavelu says that a mind-blowing action scene was shot during this schedule. The cinematographer tweeted today: "Wrapped up the 1st sched of Mega star's Syeraa with a mind blowing action visual! Thank you team Syeraa for the hard work n passion Creating Epic!! @Konidela #RC."

Source close to the team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy say that this action scene features Chiranjeevi and other Telugu and foreign artistes and it will be one of the highlights of the movie. The film unit is thrilled by the output of this scene. The team is said to be taking a small break, before starting its second schedule.

The historical biopic is based on life of the first Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy. The highly-anticipated period drama is being scripted and directed bySurender Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sudeep are seen in crucial roles in the movie.