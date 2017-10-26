Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids are turning out to be beautiful and handsome just like their parents. AbRam has already become an internet sensation because of his cute photos on social media, while Suhana and Aryan have won hearts with their style and swag.

A recent photo of AbRam and Suhana has been doing the rounds on the internet. The siblings are clicked chilling like a boss on a yacht. It looked like they were out celebrating Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's 26th wedding anniversary (October 25).

AbRam is seen sitting on Suhana's lap and both of them are looking cool in sunglasses. AbRam seemed to have learnt to not smile to the camera from his elder brother, Aryan. The photo also features Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter).

We wonder where is Aryan? Well, a photo has come up on social media in which Aryan and a foreign girl are seen holding each other. While the lady in red looked gorgeous, SRK's elder son appeared dapper in black shirt and jacket.

Although it is not confirmed if the young lady is someone special of Aryan or just a friend, many started to claim that she is the handsome lad's girlfriend.

While Aryan is turning into a handsome hunk like his father, Suhana is a perfect example of beauty. Her mom, Gauri Khan, recently shared a picture of her and one cannot take their eyes off her.

Take a look at the photos of SRK's kids that recently went viral:

