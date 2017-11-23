Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have come together onscreen again for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. The much awaited movie released its first song, Swag Se Swagat, on November 21 and within 24 hours, it became viral.

Swag Se Swagat crossed 12 million views in 24 hours and on its day 3, it has crossed 15 million views. YRF Music's Twitter handle shared a post which showed that the song became the world's most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours.

Swag Se Swagat has beaten Luis Fonsi-Demi Lovato's Echame La Culpa and Ed Sheeran's Perfect on YouTube to bag the first position.

Salman Khan's swag and Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves made this peppy track a delightful one.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, Swag Se Swagat has some catchy music, and the lyrics penned down by Irshad Kamil are very fresh. However, it received negative reviews as well, but the combo won hearts and most of the audience loved it.

Katrina and Salman's chemistry is awesome, and also the exotic locations in the video added more colour to the catchy number.

There has been immense craze around the film Tiger Zinda Hai for various reasons. First, it is a Salman film, and then it brings back the super hit pairing of him with Katrina. Also, it is a sequel to the hit film Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22. The trailer showed some impressive action sequences that increased the excitement among the fans.