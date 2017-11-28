Suzy Bae, the South Korean singer and actress popularly known for her role as news reporter Nam Hong Joo in the SBS drama While You Were Sleeping, seems to be missing the presence of former lover Lee Min Ho in her life.

The 23-year-old Uncontrollably Fond star was apparently lost in her thoughts while watching a performance by R&B and hip hop singer Crush during the Asia Artist Awards 2017.

The songstress was caught on camera struggling to hold back her tears while the hip sop singer, whose real name is Shin Hyo Seob, sang about the sadness and beauty of love.

The photos of Suzy looking sad and forlorn were shared online by a netizen after the annual award show.

The images immediately captured the attention of many of her admirers and they started speculating that she was feeling lonely without Lee Min Ho.

That's how break ups and relationships is, after all she is a human being through she is a celebrity. I just love her so much and I know she will get over this soon, she is becoming more beautiful every day, Hwaiting unnie, and you can do it

I just hope they get back together!! Screw all delulu fans who thinks they can have LMH for themselves or Suzy does not suit LMH. She's a beautiful person inside and out.

The song describes Suzy

She looks tired and sad

When she spaces out and shooks her head to dismiss it, it is clear that she is not ok

Watch the video featuring Suzy lost in thoughts below:

Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae confirmed their breakup earlier this month. But they are tight-lipped about the reason for their split.