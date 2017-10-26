Suzuki Motorcycle India, the Indian arm of Japanese automaker Suzuki, has recently revealed its plan to focus on premium bikes and scooters in order to increase sales. Emerging reports indicate that the company will start adding premium bikes to India portfolio at Auto Expo 2018 in February.

The company will launch GSX-S750 at India's biennial show in New Delhi, reports Bikewale. The report claims Suzuki will also showcase the V-Strom 650 at the show while the launch of this model will be one month later.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is a 750cc street bike following a design inspiration from the bigger sibling, the GSX-S1000. It has minimal yet sharp body panels and exposed stance in line with streetfighter motorcycles. The GSX-S750 is powered by 749cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine that develops 113bhp at 10,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

The bike is equipped with 41mm KYB inverted telescopic forks with adjustable preload upfront and Link type, KYB with fully adjustable spring at rear. Just like its elder sibling, this GSX-S750 is loaded with ABS and multi-level traction control system.

Suzuki V-Strom 650, on the other hand, is an adventure bike and it will go up against the Kawasaki Versys 650. Suzuki will wait for the consumer response at the Auto Expo 2018 before making final decision to launch V-Strom 650 in India. The bike has been powered by a 645cc, V-twin, four-stroke mill.

The V-Storm follows the similar design of elder sibling, the V-Storm 1000. The adventure bike is available in two variants globally, standard and V-Strom 650XT. The latter comes with hand guards and engine under cowling protection as standard. This will be the most probable model for India. The bikes new instrumentation is also based on V-Strom 1000 design.