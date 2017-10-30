Days after the reports emerged on the web that Suzuki India was gearing up for the launch of a new 150cc cruiser motorcycle in the country, images and details of the new model have started doing the rounds, giving a clear idea of what to expect when the new bike arrives.

To start with, the new Suzuki 150cc cruiser motorcycle will be called the Intruder 150 in India.

Taking cues from the company's flagship cruiser bike, the Intruder, the 150cc cruiser bike will challenge the dominance of Bajaj Avenger 150, which is the only model in this segment in the country at present.

From the picture leaked by GaadiWaadi, the new Suzuki Intruder 150 comes with the tagline, "the modern cruiser".

The image suggests a modern curvy cruiser with feature like long handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, generous side extensions and round headlamps.

There is also dual-exhaust, adding a stylish element to the model.

As far as the engine bit is concerned, the new Intruder 150 is likely to get the same 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that powers the Gixxer.

It develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to five-speed transmission.

The engine could be retuned for better figures to suit the cruiser biking style.

The new Intruder 150 is likely to get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends.

There are also reports that the new cruiser motorcycle may offer single-channel ABS.

Suzuki Intruder is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be launched in India on November 7.