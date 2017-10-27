The 150cc cruiser bike segment in India currently has only one bike to offer, the Bajaj Avenger 150. Bajaj Auto has been successful here with Avenger range racking up nearly 9,000 unit sales per month. However, Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to challenge Bajaj's advantage with a 150cc cruiser bike.

Suzuki's 150cc cruiser bike will be launched in the first week of November, reports Bikeadwise.in. The report says Suzuki's cruiser bike will have design cues from its flagship cruiser bike, the Intruder.

The company currently sells a 150cc cruiser bike model christened GZ150 in select markets. The motorcycle comes with typical cruiser bike features such as raised handlebar, long and wide seat, relaxed riding position and low-slung stance. The GZ150 has more retro styling which should be spot on among cruiser bike lovers.

If Suzuki decides to launch GZ150 in India, the bike will be competing against Bajaj's Avenger 150 which has a modern look and tech. In that case, customers will have the option to choose between two differently-styled cruiser bikes in the 150cc segment.

The engine and cycle parts of Suzuki cruiser bike will be borrowed from the popular Gixxer range. The Gixxer 150 is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The company may tweak the figures to suit it for the cruiser biking style.

Reports say Suzuki's 150 cruiser will be offered in two versions – one with disc brakes on both wheels and the other with a front disc and a rear drum. The motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 90,000 ex-showroom and at that price point, it will be a compelling case against Bajaj Avenger.