Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki had unveiled GSX250R, a new quarter-litre supersport motorcycle, in China last year. The motorcycle is now heading to different countries and was recently launched in the UK for nearly £4,299 (approximately Rs 3.5 lakh). Emerging reports also indicate that the model is India-bound.

Suzuki Motorcycle India hasn't revealed any plans to launch GSX250R or Gixxer 250 in India so far. However, Bike India expects them to bring the bike to India by the end of the year, considering the growing interest on quarter-litre supersport motorcycles in the country.

In addition, the healthy performance of Gixxer 150 in the 150cc segment may also prompt the company to bring the elder sibling to India.

GSX250R boasts of an aggressive and crisp body fairing that is complemented by a sculpted fuel tank, split seats and exposed chain. The design of the motorcycle has been inspired by its elder sibling, GSX-R1000.

GSX250R flaunts multi-function full-digital LCD instrument cluster that houses speedometer, odometer, displays fuel gauge, gear indicator, two-trip meters, service and oil change indicator, real time fuel consumption and a clock.

GSX250R is powered by a 248cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine tuned to produce 24.66hp at 8,000 rpm and 23.4Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

Conventional telescopic suspension upfront and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear takes care of suspension duties, while braking power comes from 290mm Nissin single petal disc upfront and a 240mm petal disc at rear.

If Suzuki decides to manufacture GSX250R in India and not bring it via the CKD route, it will help them to price the product aggressively against Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the upcoming Benelli Tornado 302R. Moreover Suzuki will be careful to not repeat the Inazuma debacle, in which a hefty price tag of Rs 3.1 lakh dented sales of the motorcycle. The company was eventually forced to reduce the price.