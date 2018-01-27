Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler arm of Japanese automaker Suzuki, is planning to go all out at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 starting on February 7. It has announced a line-up of 17 two-wheelers for the show.

Suzuki will showcase some of its off-road bikes, including the DR-Z70, the RM-Z450 and the smaller-displacement Suzuki RM-Z250. The GSX-RR –Suzuki's Ecstar MotoGP race bike is expected to be an attraction for bike-racing enthusiast while bigger bikes of the company like the Hayabusa and the Intruder 1800 will attract the younger audience.

In addition, Suzuki's entire domestic line-up of vehicles, including the Intruder 150, the popular Gixxer twins and the Access 125, will be on display. These are the just the tip of the iceberg as the manufacturer is expected to showcase two new models at the show. Though the company is coy about the new products, multiple spy shots have given us a better idea of what we can expect.

One of the new models is deemed to be a premium scooter and is expected to be called the Burgman Street. The Burgman nameplate is not new in Suzuki's portfolio, as it sells maxi-scooters with that name in international markets. This will be the first time the Burgman brand is coming to India, reports Autocar.

Its spy image indicates the Burgman Street will be a feature-rich scooter with a fully-digital instrument cluster, a telescopic fork, disc brakes at the front-end, a multi-function key slot, generous under-seat storage, a 12V charging socket, tubeless tyres and an LED taillamp. It is not clear whether the new scooter will be powered by a 125cc engine or a 150cc engine.

The second new model at the show is expected to be a CKD motorcycle. It could be either the V-Strom 650 adventure bike or the GSX-S750 naked sports bike. The V-Strom 650 is powered by a 645cc V-twin motor that produces 71hp while the GSX-S750 draws power from 749cc, inline, four-cylinder engine that produces 114hp.

Show-goers can find Suzuki Motorcycles India's pavilion at Hall No 2 at the Auto Expo 2018.