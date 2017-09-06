Beauty queen Sushmita Sen has always won our hearts with her great looks and fashion style. Now, it's her daughter Renee's turn as she turns 18-year-old and looks beautiful like her mother.

The former Miss Universe led the way when she decided to be a single mother at the age of 25. Being too young at that time, Sushmita didn't get the permission to take the guardianship of her first adopted child Renee in 2000.

However, later the High Court allowed her appeal and its verdict went in her favour. The diva didn't stop there. She, in 2010, adopted a baby girl and named her Alisah.

Look, Sushmita's cute little angel Renee looks like a princess now. The star kid celebrated her 18th birthday recently and their happy family photos are all over on the social media.

Those who speak highly of Suhana Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, should also take look at this angel too. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is ready for Bollywood, they say. Renee could give her competition.

Will Sushmita's daughter opt acting or not? Only time can tell. But we would like to see Renee on the silver screen and win hearts like her mother did.

Take a look at Renee's photos that proves she is ready for films.

And if not an actor, she can definitely be a singer. Listen to her melodious voice.