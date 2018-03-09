What once belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput, is now John Abraham's. Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has got its new agent. John Abraham replaces Sushant Singh Rajput and will begin shooting from June 1 for the film.

"We are excited to have John on board this film with us. The process began when we were brainstorming on whom to cast for the protagonist's part and thought that John would fit the bill perfectly. He really liked the script and gave his nod on the same day as the narration. We have revisited the script of this espionage-drama which is set in the 1970s and we can't wait to take it on the floors," Ajay Kapoor (producer) told Mumbai Mirror.

The movie is also produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.

John Abraham in #RAW #RomeoAkbarWalter... Robbie Grewal directs... 60-day start-to-finish shoot starts 1 June 2018 in Gujarat, Srinagar and Nepal... Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal. pic.twitter.com/wxABGd3EKt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the film will be shot in flat 60 days in various locations like Nepal, Gujarat, Srinagar and Delhi.

"Robbie has worked extensively as an ad filmmaker and has made three films earlier (Samay: When Time Strikes, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Aloo Chaat). He has also written the script of our Johnstarrer and is working closely with the actor on the project. The duo gets along really well and keep bouncing ideas off each other. Robbie will start readings and workshops with John once he completes the shooting for Milap's film," Ajay told the leading tabloid.

Revealing some interesting details about John's character, Ajay revealed: "John will sport a completely different look and will have multiple avatars in the film. We have National Award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad on board for the project while Amera Pulwani will handle costume-designing."

Bunty Walia who was miffed and lashed out when Sushant Singh Rajput backed out of the film, after announcing it last year, said: "It's a great story that needs to be told. Bad luck to the one who missed the bus." Bunty was at that time considering Abhishek Bachchan for the role but left the decision on Robbie.

Ajay told the tabloid: "Nothing went wrong except that the dates Sushant had given us were clashing with another film so we decided to part ways amicably. Obviously one feels bad as we had finished most of the prep and were ready to roll. But everything is sorted now, Sushant is like a brother."