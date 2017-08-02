Sushant Singh Rajput is gearing up for his upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke, where he will be seen playing the role of an astronaut.

The actor has started preparing for the movie, which is India's first space adventure film. Sushant has now headed off to NASA, premier aeronautics institute bases in the USA, for an intense training for his character.

A few pictures from Sushant's training at NASA's Space and Rocket Center have surfaced online. In one of the images, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is seen in a spacesuit while in another, he is in NASA uniform.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's Swades was shot inside the NASA research centre, although not for training purpose. SRK played the role of a researcher at NASA in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film.

Last month, Sushant had shared a picture from NASA, in which he was seated inside a 'life size' rocket. The actor wrote: "From a miniature Rocket to a life size one. This grown up kid will never cease to dream. My mother always wanted her 'Sushant in Space'." The result was simple - #SushantinSpace trended all day.

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

' Sushant in Space '!! pic.twitter.com/9z4pI61PRF — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 22, 2017

Besides Sushant, Chanda Mama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.

Sushant had revealed in an interview with IANS that he would be at the facility for a month where he will be experiencing zero gravity and trained to get the body language and mindset of an astronaut right. "For the first 18, 19 years of my life, I have been studying all these theories of (Isaac) Newton and (Albert) Einstein. Now for the very first time, I will go there and experience all these things that so far was only in my head. I will experience zero gravity for the first time and I will experience how does it feel to walk on the moon," the actor had said.