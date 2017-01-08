Bollywood is set to introduce the audience to a fresh pair of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez this year. The duo is said to appear in Tarun Mansukhani's next film, which is a remake of Hollywood movie Drive.

According to Zoom, Jacqueline and Sushant will come together on the silver screen for the first time in this action-thriller. The movie is set to go on floor this April. The 2011 English movie starred Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan in the lead roles.

The film is based on an eponymous novel by James Sallis, revolved around a nameless Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan), who moonlights as a getaway driver. He was attracted to his neighbour Irene (Carey), whose husband owed money to local gangsters and was drawn to the underworld.

Meanwhile, Sushant is flying high with the success of his last year's flick M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. He will next be seen in a romantic drama titled Raabta. He will share screen space with Kriti Sanon, who is rumoured to be his current love interest. Reports suggested that the duo had a secret getaway to celebrate their New Year in London.

On the other side, Jacqueline is set to appear on screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Reload. The movie was said to be the sequel of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's Bang Bang though the makers have denied the reports. Jacqueline's name was also doing the rounds for Salman Khan's Kick 2.