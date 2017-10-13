For the first time, Deepika Padukone will be seen with this Bollywood actor and it will come as a surprise to you that they both are in Prague currently shooting for an ad.

Who is it? Any guesses?

Well, it's Sidharth Malhotra. Yes! A small girl posted pictures with the two actors on Instagram and it's going viral.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's elegant look in Padmavati has left the tinsel town celebrities in awe.

Deepika and her upcoming movie Padmavati have been in news ever since the trailer was released on Monday. While co-actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too are received pleasing comments from celebs, many of them applauded Deepika.

Deepika was given the task to bring alive the most beautiful and courageous woman in the history, Rani Padmini on screen, and looks like she did the job pretty well. Audience and B-town celebs are going gaga over DP's graceful presence.

New pics! Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra with a little fan in Prague ???. What do you think is going on ????... (swipe to the right) -- #sidharthmalhotra #deepikapadukone #queenofhearts A post shared by Shilan ? (@deepveer_life) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The first look of Deepika as Rani Padmavati garnered immense appreciation and love. The beautiful actress stunned the audience with her alluring beauty and enthralling screen presence.

What is it they say about all work and no play? Thankfully we don't have that problem.... #TeamSM in #Prague A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 crime thriller by the same name, starring Rajesh Khanna. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the viewers. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is slated for release on November 3.