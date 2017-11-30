A teaser from Suriya's upcoming movie Thaana Serndha Kootam (TSK) will be unveiled on Thursday evening, November 30. The makers have decided to unveil the video directly on internet.

The makers had revealed a poster to announce the movie in which Suriya, Ramya Krishnan and others are part of the cast. Hence, one can expect the teaser to predominantly revolve around them.

The movie has created a lot of positive buzz already. The makers have unveiled two songs and Sodakku track has gone viral, cutting across the language barriers. So, expectations are high from the teaser.

Thaana Serndha Kootam is said to be a remake of hit Hindi film Special 26, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The director is believed to have tweaked the script to suit the taste of Tamil audience.

Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in Thaana Serndha Kootam, which has Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Saranya Ponvannan, Nandha, RJ Balaji and others in the cast. For the first time, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Suriya film. The film has Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

The shooting of the film is in the last leg and the post-production works have also been happening simultaneously. Thaana Serndha Kootam will hit the screens in January 2018 on the occasion of Pongal festival.