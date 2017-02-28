Jyothika and Bala's movie has been titled as Naachiyar and the name along with the first look poster were unveiled on Tuesday, February 28, by the actress' hubby and star, Suriya, on Twitter.

"Jo you're always blessed and deserve the best!! Can't be more happier to tweet First Look of Bala Anna's #Naachiaar #Jyotika #DirectorBala. [sic]" Suriya tweeted. The poster also reveals that music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film, while Theni Eshwar and Sathish Surya have been signed to handle cinematography and editing departments.

The movie has GV Prakash Kumar, who has struck a chord with youngsters with his romantic comedies in the recent months, as the male lead. More details about the cast and crew are likely to be revealed in the days to come.

The shooting of Naachiyar will commence next week.