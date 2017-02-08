The makers of Yamudu 3, the Telugu version of Suriya's S3 aka Singam, have completed its pre-release business and its theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) were sold for record price.

Suriya Sivakumar is one of the most popular Tamil actors in AP/T. Most of his recent Tamil movies have been dubbed, released in Telugu and become big hits at the box office. Usually, there would be great demand for the rights of his movies in both the states and Yamudu 3 was not an exception to this trend.

In fact, the demand for the rights of Yamudu 3 was more when compared to Suriya's previous releases. The reason is that Yamudu 3 is the third installment in the Yamudu film series and the first two installments have become big hits at the AP/T box office. Their success had created lot of hype for this film.

The latest reports suggest that the makers of S3 have sealed deals of all the areas of AP/T and Yamudu 3 is said to have fetched Rs 20.30 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for both the Telugu speaking states. Suriya's last outing 24 had earned Rs 18 crore from its AP/T distribution rights and it was the highest amount for his movies. Now, Yamudu 3 has shattered this record.

Reports also suggest that the Suriya and Anushka Shetty-starrer earned Rs 3.50 crore for the sale of its satellite and digital rights. Yamudu 3 has earned Rs 23.80 crore in its pre-release business and it is a record amount for a film starring Suriya. With this, S3 has earned Rs 116.60 crore from all its rights.

Here are the details of the pre-release business of Yamudu 3. These numbers are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual figures.