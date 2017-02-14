The fans of Singam franchise have good news in store. The makers of the film have revealed that they have plans to make its fourth instalment.

Singam 3 (SI3/S3) box office collection: Suriya's film ends its day 5 business on a good note

In a promotional event in Hyderabad, it has been revealed that Singam 4 might happen in future. In the words of the makers, the movie would happen after 3-4 years. Apparently, the director-producer duo are already committed to a few projects and that do not permit them to join hands again in the near future.

However, filmmakers often announce plans to do sequels during their movie promotions and rarely do they keep to their word. It has to be seen whether Singam 4 will happen as declared by the makers.

Singam is a successful franchise in South India that narrates the successful story of fierce cop played by Suriya. The first two instalments were hits at the worldwide box office and the third has just been released.

Singam 3 has earned close to Rs 50 crore in five days at the worldwide box office. The movie has been received well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Among the overseas centres, it has reportedly done well in Malaysia.

The Tamil film has to hold well for the next 10 days to reap profits for the distributors.

The movie is written and directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavelraja. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are in the female leads, while Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Thakur Anoop Singh, Robo Shankar, Soori and many other artistes are in the supporting cast.

The film has Harris Jayaraj's music, Priyan's cinematography, VJ Vijay and TS Jay's editing.