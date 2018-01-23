Ceylon Manohar aka AE Manoharan passed away in Chennai on Monday night, January 22 at 73 due to old-age related ailments.

He started his career as an actor in dramas and later moved to movies in Sri Lanka in the 50s and 60s. His association with Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation helped him to specialise in pop singing and recorded songs in Tamil, English and Sinhalese languages.

His 'Surangani' song had struck a chord with the viewers and its popularity was such that it was played on the radio in Tamil Nadu. Many numbers sung by him had won the hearts of the listeners that include Patumami and Chinna Maamiye.

He enthralled the music lovers across the world with his concerts in the US, UK, Malaysia, Europe, and Canada.

He became a hero with Vaadai Kaatru and associated with Kollywood by acting with stars like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, etc. He had also shared screen space with Dharmendra and Mammootty.

Apart from movies, he was also part of Tamil serials like Athipookal, Thirumathi Selvam and Anjali.

In the last decade, he lent his voice to many Tamil films that include, Virumbugiren, Thotti Jeya, Jay Jay and Vaaliban.