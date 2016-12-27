Director Suraj's regressive comments on heroines have come under severe criticism. The director had said that people love to see heroines in skimpy clothes rather than seeing them in saree-clad avatars.

Actor and secretary of Nadigar Sangam Vishal took to Twitter to slam Suraj with whom he worked in his recent film Kaththi Sandai. He tweeted, "Totally unnecessary statement by Dir Suraaj.not jus sayin dis as gen secy of da artist association but as an actor.actresses showcase ½ [sic]." He added: "2/2 their talent and not their bodies.n glad that Suraj has apologised.@tamannaahspeaks sorry for Wat u bin thru Coz of this.unwanted [sic]."

In an interview, the director, whose Kaththi Sandai was released recently, said, "Audiences pay money to watch the hero fight and heroines in full glamour. As a director, I don't like to see my heroines fully clad in a sari. If we're paying money to watch a film, we should expect Tamannaah to look glamorous. Any commercial film should have glamour."

"Whenever my costume designer presents my heroine in knee-length outfit, I'd ask him to cut it short. If my heroine gets angry, I'd tell her audience haven't paid so much for nothing," he claimed. The director further added that the actresses, who want to showcase their acting skills, should work in television serials.

Nayanthara slammed Suraj for his derrogatory comments on heroines. According to her, his statement has sent a bad message to the audience, who might consider it to be true. The Billa girl said that actresses are not strippers and they do not shed clothes unless they feel comfortabe and is necessary for the film.

She says that the audience are far more matured than what Suraj thinks and asked if whether he would have the same views on the women from his family.

Tamannah Bhatia, who was the heroine in his recent movie Kaththi Sandai, condemned his statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Suraj has apologised following the severe criticism. "I am really sorry and would like to apologise to "Ms Tamannah" and the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments, " he said in a statement.