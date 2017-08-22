The Supreme Court, in its verdict on Tuesday, struck down triple talaq as 'unconstitutional' and suspended it for six months until the government passed a law after taking into account the concerns of Muslim body and Sharia law. If the law is not passed in the next six months then SC's injunction on it will continue.

It all began in February 2017, when the apex court set up a five-judge multi-faith constitution bench to decide if 'triple talaq' - the oral divorce practice that some Muslims followed- was constitutional.

Meanwhile here's all we know about triple talaq case: