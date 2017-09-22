The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, September 21 pulled up the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) top brass, including acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, over delay in implementing Lodha Committee recommendations, including the contentious "one-state, one vote" policy.

The trio, which was present in court for proceedings, were warned by the court of "serious consequences" if they do not cooperate with the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in preparing new constitution for the BCCI.

A three-judge bench, which is being led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, even threatened it would initiate contempt proceedings against the top officials of the board before letting them go with a stern warning.

"Because of their unnecessary attitude and obstinate behaviour, the amended constitution has not been framed. We will issue contempt. Despite our order, nothing was done," the court said, as quoted by "The Indian Express".

It added: "If the aforesaid three office bearers do not give suggestions in accordance with the judgement of this court, there shall be very serious consequences."

'Three weeks time'

The court has now given three weeks time for Khanna, Amitabh and Anirudh to come up with suggestions over CoA-prepared draft constitution. The next hearing will be on October 30 and the BCCI top-brass has been asked to attend it.

CoA lawyer Parag Tripathi even shed light on how the office bearers have been making a joint effort to not follow the orders of the court, according to "ESPNCricinfo".

The court has reportedly agreed to debate on "three or four" issues of the Lodha committee recommendations.

Contentious issues

Notably, the BCCI officials have been opposing three major recommendations of the Lodha Committee. The governing body reportedly wants to retain power and decide the roles and functions of the professional wing.

Also, cooling off period (nine years) for office bearers and one-state, one-vote policies have not gone down well with the state associations of the BCCI.