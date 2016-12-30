Is Kendall Jenner really seeing Justin Bieber? The long-term pals were recently spotted spending quality time during the Christmas weekend.

Recently Bieber was reportedly spotted with a mystery woman while boarding a flight to Utah during Christmas. First, paparazzi could not recognise the mystery brunette with the Sorry singer. But later a picture on Instagram cleared all the confusion when a fan spotted the duo having snack in fast food joint Five Guys. The duo was accompanied by their mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger and it apparently confirmed that the singer and the supermodel are just friends.

HollywoodLife.com reported that they are simply friends. "They enjoy each other's company and have a lot of friends in common so they get to hang out together often. It was no big deal for her to jump on a plane with him for a quick trip for a few days," a source revealed.

The Jenner-Bieber dating speculation is nothing new. Earlier, the 21-year-old model had shattered all the dating related speculation in an interview with ABC News. "He's a long-time friend of our family. Everybody loves to assume things, but no," she had said.

On the other hand, the model once confessed that she had a crush on Bieber during an interview with the W magazine. She said: "I was more into the Disney kids. Like, I think I had a crush on Zack and Cody (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) from Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Justin Bieber was like the pop star of my time. I feel like I must have had a 12-year-old crush on him...Not anymore though!"

Even in the beginning of this year, Bieber had posted a picture on Instagram while gushing over 'beautiful' Kendall at an award ceremony.

Do you think the duo will end up being together next year?