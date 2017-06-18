Director Anurag Singh's Punjabi movie Super Singh starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Pavan Malhotra, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Super Singh is a fun, comedic, romantic, adventurous movie. Director Anurag Singh has written the script along with Dheeraj Rattan for the film, which has been produced for Rs. 15 crore by Balaji Motion Pictures. The first Punjabi superhero flick revolves around the story of a lovable, affable and carefree village boy (Diljit Dosanjh) from Punjab, who lives in Montreal Canada.

The life of the hero changes after he unknowingly gets super powers. He embarks on a journey that helps him discover the true meaning of love, life, courage, sacrifice, responsibility, culture, family and above all his true inner self and his role in the world!

Super Singh has a wafer-thin plot which is preachy and the moral of the story sound forced. But Anurag Singh keeps the viewers engaged and entertained with some interesting twists and turns. The climax is clichéd and apparently lifted from an 80s action entertainer.

As Super Singh, Diljit Dosanjh has done justice to his role and his performance is the highlight of the movie. Sonam Bajwa, Pavan Malhotra, Alexandra Bandean, Navnindra Behl, Meherbaan Singh and Rana Ranbir have also done good jobs. The film has decent production values and music and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front.

Ayushmann Khurrana, ‏soon after watching the movie, tweeted: "Watched #SuperSingh. What a fun family entertainer. @diljitdosanjh is a true superstar! Congrats Sajjan Singh ji and Sonam Bajwa ❤" We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read Super Singh movie review by audience.

Jagdeep Mehrok‏ @jaggi_mehrok

Must watch movie #SuperSingh. gr8 work by all @diljitdosanjh and @bajwasonam. Loved completely. Fun, message and superhero right cocktail. @SinghAnurag79 love all work u done in punjabi movies. #SuperSingh is gr8 effort and new direction. Still Punjab 1984 tops my list as you

Vidhi Kohli‏ @vidhikohli9597

I feel even more proud to be a sikh Such an inspiring movie #SuperSingh Congratulations to the entire team @diljitdosanjh YOU ARE LOVED❤

Ronak Khichar‏ @TheRonakKhichar

@diljitdosanjh Watched #SuperSingh. Loved It and the end was Awesome

Diksha Arora‏ @arora_dik16

@diljitdosanjh Vadhaiyan jiLoved every bit of #SuperSingh Complete entertainer You nailed it with your performance♥♥ Keep rising

Nitupan Medhi‏ @nitupan_medhi

I am ur fan @diljitdosanjh and now after watching #SuperSingh I have become your huge fan...Really awesome movie..I loved it.. Supv

Harina Kaur‏ @harina_kaur

Amazing Movie @diljitdosanjh Every sikh should watch Super Singh which gives an amazing message! ❤❤❤ #SupportPunjabiCinema #SuperSingh

Aashi‏ @Ayushi_mee

@diljitdosanjh totally Moved the Mummy da lovely Putt.. in #SuperSingh last night.. Total entertainer...couldn't get my eyes off you

Karan Kathuria‏ @Karankathuria77

Absolutely loved #SuperSingh Paaji, kamaal karta tussi, enjoyed every moment of it! A complete entertainer @diljitdosanjh Congratulations

Vikramjit Singh‏ @vikram_u9td

@diljitdosanjh ausm movie #SuperSingh With a very beautiful msg..Bt don't u think even beard should be respected..Loved ur innovation though

Vaani Jain‏ @vaani_jain

Finally watched #SuperSingh!It ws sch delight to see magic of @diljitdosanjh sir in theatres where clappings and whistles haven't stopped ❤️

Jazzy K C‏ @jazzykc910

A great message Best moviee ever❤️❤️❤️❤️@diljitdosanjh paaji khush krtta fer.RESPECT.Must watch for everyone #SuperSingh bub u paaji❤️