There is something special about the Super Fight League India leg 2017 on Friday. In appearance will be one of Bollywood's current heartthrob and a name known to all, Sunny Leone! Joining him will be Bollywood actor and an accomplished martial artist himself, Tiger Shroff.

Sunny, 35, and Tiger, 26, will be making their presence at the Siri Fort in New Delhi on Friday as Gujarat Warriors take on the Bengaluru Tigers inside the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) octagon. The two sides feature from Group B of the Super Fight League India competition.

While Bengaluru Tigers are coming into this team match at the back of a win against Goa Pirates, Gujarat Warriors come at the back of a defeat against Mumbai Maniacs.

While the fighters. no doubt, will be trying their level best to make a mark on Friday and make their team win, Sunny Leone -- who recently set the screens on fire with her dance moves on the remix of 'Laila main Laila' from Raees -- will do her best to set the temperatures high at the New Delhi MMA fight night on Friday.

Teams

Schedule

Date: February 3

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Siri Fort, New Delhi

Where to watch live

TV: Sony ESPN/ESPN HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv.