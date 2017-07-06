Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao criticises referee after shock loss to Jeff Horn Close

Famed British pro boxer Amir Khan and entrepreneur Bill Dosanjh have joined hands to bring the first-of-its-kind pro boxing league in India. This competition is similar to that of the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, the Pro Kabaddi League...and the Super Fight League (SFL).

A total of 8 franchises is participating in this lucrative boxing league competition, which neither has the support of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) nor the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).

"We are affiliated to WBC (World Boxing Council) and Amir Khan's academy has enough boxing talent. We also have lots of NRI fighters based in London, America (US) and Canada," explained Dosanjh about the competition.

Team composition

  • Six boxers in various weight classes (five male, one female)
  • Six backup boxers.

Rules

  • Total rounds: 4
  • Time: 3 minutes each
  • A knockout (KO) fetches six points, while a technical knockout (TKO) fetches five points

Teams and celebrity owners

Franchisee Celebrity Owners
Delhi Gladiators Sushant Singh Rajput
Bahubali Boxers Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati
UP Terminators Kanika Kapoor
North East Tigers Priyanka Chopra
Mumbai Assassins Sohail Khan
Haryana Warriors Randeep Hooda
Maratha Yoddhas Riteish Deshmukh
Punjab Sultans Sunny Leone

Tournament schedule, where to watch

Date Fixture Time Venue TV channel
July 7 Delhi Gladiators vs Haryana Warriors 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 8 UP Terminators vs Punjab Sultans 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 9 North East Tigers vs Bahubali Boxers 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 14 Mumbai Assassins vs Maratha Yoddhas 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 15 Delhi Gladiators vs UP Terminators 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 16 Haryana Warriors vs Punjab Sultans 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 21 Maratha Yoddhas vs Bahubali Boxers 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 22 Mumbai Assassins vs North East Tigers 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 23 UP Terminators vs Haryana Warriors 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 28 Delhi Gladiators vs Punjab Sultans 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 29 Mumbai Assassins vs Bahubali Boxers 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
July 30 Maratha Yoddhas vs North East Tigers 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
August 5 Semi-final 1 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
August 6 Semi-final 2 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD
August 12 Final 7 pm IST Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi Sony ESPN/HD