Famed British pro boxer Amir Khan and entrepreneur Bill Dosanjh have joined hands to bring the first-of-its-kind pro boxing league in India. This competition is similar to that of the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, the Pro Kabaddi League...and the Super Fight League (SFL).

A total of 8 franchises is participating in this lucrative boxing league competition, which neither has the support of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) nor the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).

"We are affiliated to WBC (World Boxing Council) and Amir Khan's academy has enough boxing talent. We also have lots of NRI fighters based in London, America (US) and Canada," explained Dosanjh about the competition.

Team composition

Six boxers in various weight classes (five male, one female)

Six backup boxers.

Rules

Total rounds: 4

Time: 3 minutes each

A knockout (KO) fetches six points, while a technical knockout (TKO) fetches five points

Teams and celebrity owners

Franchisee Celebrity Owners Delhi Gladiators Sushant Singh Rajput Bahubali Boxers Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati UP Terminators Kanika Kapoor North East Tigers Priyanka Chopra Mumbai Assassins Sohail Khan Haryana Warriors Randeep Hooda Maratha Yoddhas Riteish Deshmukh Punjab Sultans Sunny Leone

Tournament schedule, where to watch