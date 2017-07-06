Famed British pro boxer Amir Khan and entrepreneur Bill Dosanjh have joined hands to bring the first-of-its-kind pro boxing league in India. This competition is similar to that of the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, the Pro Kabaddi League...and the Super Fight League (SFL).
A total of 8 franchises is participating in this lucrative boxing league competition, which neither has the support of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) nor the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).
"We are affiliated to WBC (World Boxing Council) and Amir Khan's academy has enough boxing talent. We also have lots of NRI fighters based in London, America (US) and Canada," explained Dosanjh about the competition.
Team composition
- Six boxers in various weight classes (five male, one female)
- Six backup boxers.
Rules
- Total rounds: 4
- Time: 3 minutes each
- A knockout (KO) fetches six points, while a technical knockout (TKO) fetches five points
Teams and celebrity owners
|Franchisee
|Celebrity Owners
|Delhi Gladiators
|Sushant Singh Rajput
|Bahubali Boxers
|Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati
|UP Terminators
|Kanika Kapoor
|North East Tigers
|Priyanka Chopra
|Mumbai Assassins
|Sohail Khan
|Haryana Warriors
|Randeep Hooda
|Maratha Yoddhas
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Punjab Sultans
|Sunny Leone
Tournament schedule, where to watch
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|TV channel
|July 7
|Delhi Gladiators vs Haryana Warriors
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 8
|UP Terminators vs Punjab Sultans
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 9
|North East Tigers vs Bahubali Boxers
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 14
|Mumbai Assassins vs Maratha Yoddhas
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 15
|Delhi Gladiators vs UP Terminators
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 16
|Haryana Warriors vs Punjab Sultans
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 21
|Maratha Yoddhas vs Bahubali Boxers
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 22
|Mumbai Assassins vs North East Tigers
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 23
|UP Terminators vs Haryana Warriors
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 28
|Delhi Gladiators vs Punjab Sultans
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 29
|Mumbai Assassins vs Bahubali Boxers
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|July 30
|Maratha Yoddhas vs North East Tigers
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|August 5
|Semi-final 1
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|August 6
|Semi-final 2
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD
|August 12
|Final
|7 pm IST
|Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi
|Sony ESPN/HD