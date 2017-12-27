Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who was seen in some item songs in southern films, is now gearing up to make her debut as heroine in Telugu movie and the title will be revealed today.

Steeve's Corner tweeted: "Here we go!! Here is the last two letters of our Telugu movie tittle. Guess the rest using hashtag #SunnyLeoneInSouth #SunnyLeoneInTelugu and Tag @steevescorner Keep Guessing!! Exciting chance waiting for #SunnyLeoneFans. Next Announcement in 2 hrs @vamsikaka @pnavdeep26."

Sunny Leone forayed into Tamil with an item song in Vadacurry and in Telugu with a dance number in Current Theega in 2014. She made a comeback in 2017 with PSV Garuda Vega. Now, she will play a full-fledged role in the multilingual movie. In a video released on her Twitter page, she revealed that she is playing the role of warrior and is excited about it.

In the video, Sunny Leone said, "I am so excited to be shooting this period film. I always wanted to shoot for a film like this where I would be playing a warrior, who will do sword fighting. Just doing something different. My first ever full-fledged south film, where I am not doing just doing one song, but will be acting in this film."

She added, "My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of woman I would love to play would be her because she is a strong and independent woman. I am so excited and I can't wait for everyone to see it. Reports say that this would change my image. But I don't believe in it. I believe everything is a stepping stone towards something greater and more amazing. I love the way I am and I don't to change myself."

It is reported that Sunny Leone has given a call sheet of 150 days for this period drama movie. She would be undergoing some strenuous physical training. She will also take classes in horse riding and martial arts classes. A special trainer from Mumbai will train her in Andhra Pradesh.

Navdeep is said to be playing the hero in this film, which will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie will have around 70 minutes of CG work and the makers have roped in technicians who worked on Baahubali and 2.0.