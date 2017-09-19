Sunny Leone has courted controversy over a Navratri-themed condom ad. Sunny, who is the brand ambassador of Manforce condom, appeared on an ad which has irked many.

The condom brand has put up banners across Gujarat bearing a sensuous picture of Sunny along with a tagline that mentions Navratri. "Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi" which means "This Navratri play but with love" is the tagline.

While some found the creative interesting, others got offended. The Confederation of All India Traders has sent a complaint to the Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan, demanding a ban on the ad.

"This is a clear irresponsible and immature attempt to boost sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake. The most irresponsible act of its Brand Ambassador Ms. Sunny Leone is an ample testimony of the fact that in the lust of earning huge money, these Brand Ambassadors can go to any level irrespective of pious and religious occasion of Navaratri even," the complaint said.

The organisation has demanded a ban on the advertisement and also asked the minister to introduce a code of conduct for celebrities endorsing products.

Check out reactions on social media:

I gurantee you @SunnyLeone you will be punished soon for the condom advertisement which insulted the feeling of hindu religion pic.twitter.com/FIIe51zs4Q — Riya महादेवभक्त ❤ (@riyathedevotee) September 19, 2017

@narendramodi ji Mankind pharma put hording of Sunny Leone in vulgar dress with manforce condom Ad in every of Navratra is this justified ? — क्रूर तानाशाह (@maheshtibrewal) September 18, 2017

You have insulted the feelings of Hindu religion with the condom advertisement, you will get the answer.@SunnyLeone @ManforceIndia pic.twitter.com/NABXUWMIUu — ? जय ? (@jaybohra96) September 19, 2017

Who else can di better promo than sunny leone for Condom . But its shameful how they are connecting a festival with that — Amit Dubey (@iAmitDubey_) September 18, 2017

Such a shameful AD by @ManforceIndia Insulting Hindu feeling. Will they show such advertisement during EID? @smritiirani @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/o35ozE7uBL — Juhi Dubey (@juhidubey24) September 18, 2017

Reports said protests took place in certain locations of Gujarat, demanding the removal of banners.

While research claims the sale of condoms witnesses a considerable jump during the Navratri, Manforce seemed to have entered a sensitive territory with the Sunny ad.

Sunny, who appeared in an item number for Bhoomi, will next be seen in Tera Interzaar alongside Arbaaz Khan.