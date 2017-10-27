Sunny Leone has time and again fallen prey to social media trolls. The adult entertainer-turned-actress has never paid heed to the negativity that came her way. However, there is one incident that mentally affected her a lot.

Sunny Leone, who is the most searched celebrity on Google in India, had to face the horror of cyber harassment from a social media user who turned up at her doorstep and threatened to break into her house when she was living alone.

"Someone threatened me, telling me he'd come to my house to cause harm. Daniel [Weber, her husband] was not in the country, and I was frightened because I was living alone. I would hear noises outside my house and walk towards the door with a knife in my hand," Sunny Leone narrated her horrifying incident to Midday.

"He started banging on my door. That his Twitter followers had also bullied me, made me fear that a mob would turn up and break into my house," Sunny added.

These left her very worried and persuaded her to instal cameras outside her home.

"We changed our house later, but this incident still affects me," Sunny said.

Sunny Leone has recently joined hands with an NGO named Akancha Against Harassment to fight against and create awareness about cyber harassment and online abuse.

On the work front, the 36-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan for the first time. The movie is slated to release on November 24.