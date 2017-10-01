The makers of PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M have released the first look of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who will be seen shaking legs with actor Dr Rajasekhar in an item number.

Sunny Leone, who made her debut in Indian films with the Bollywood movie Jism 2, forayed into Telugu with Manchu Manoj's Current Theega. She also performed at the audio launch of Puri Jagannadh's Rogue. It was rumoured that she would make a special appearance in Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool, but it did not happen after Balayya objected to her cameo.

Now, the actress is coming back to the South with Praveen Sattaru's most prestigious project PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M. Sunny Leone will be seen in an item song titled Munasbpeta. Bheems Cecireleo has composed the music for this dance number, which has been choreographed by Vishnu Deva of R... Rajkumar and Nuvvasthanante Ne Vaddantana fame.

The producers of PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M have shelled out a hefty sum for the erection of a huge set in Mumbai for this item number. Sunny Leone has recently visited the set and completed the shooting of the song, which also features 60 dancers and 100 extras.

Vishnu Deva has composed some quirky moves keeping Sunny Leone's craze in mind and she is very excited about the item song in PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M. "The song connects at the grassroots level and has a potential to become a chartbuster. The hook line 'Deo Deo' will catch on like a wildfire," she emphasizes.

Dr Rajshekar is playing an NIA officer in PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M, while Pooja Kumar appears as his wife. Shraddha Das is playing a journalist and Kishore is essaying the role of villain. Nasser, Ravi Varma, Charan, Adarsh, Shatru, Ravi Raj, Srinivas Avasarala, Ali, Prudvi, Shayeji Shinde and Posani appear in the supporting cast. Sunny Leone comes as a special attraction with a mass dance number.