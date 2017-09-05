Sunny Deol is one such actor who is known for his calm and composed nature. But he reportedly lost his cool when asked about his son being launched by his own production house and not by Yash Raj Films or Dharma Productions.

Sunny's son Karan will soon be appearing on the big screen with film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. It is being directed by Sunny, and is also being produced by their own production house Vijeta Films.

While most of the fresh faces are launched by Dharma Productions or YRF, Sunny chose to launch his son under the banner of Vijeta Films. However, the 59-year-old reportedly got angry when asked about the reason for not going with the two big banners.

"Doesn't Vijeta Films launch actors properly? Is there some kind of a glamour that goes missing when we launch anyone?" The Asian Age quoted irked Sunny as saying.

"Every Deol was launched by Vijeta. Vijeta Films launched me in Betaab, Bobby Deol in Barsaat and Abhay Deol in Socha Na Tha. I am Karan's father. Don't you think that I will do what is best for my son? Even if another banner was to launch him, Vijeta would have come on board as a producer along with them," he added.

Sunny even said that there would have been a possibility of some ego clashes if a different production house would have been involved. "If another production house was launching him and we had asked to have our say on the story of the film, there would have been ego clashes. It is about how good a story is that launches Karan, and that we know it is under control when we produce the film," the veteran actor concluded.

After making a comeback with Ghayal Once Again, Sunny will be seen next in comedy movie Poster Boys. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is a remake of a Marathi film by the same name.