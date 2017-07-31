Director Suni is back in form with Operation Alamelamma. The director, whose last two films had failed to live up to the viewers' expectations, is on a cloud nine after his new flick has been received well by the Kannada audience. The icing on the cake is that there is a demand for flick's remake rights.

Operation Alamelamma has retained a majority of the screens after running into near packed houses in the prime centres during the weekend. The occupancy rates in theatres were higher in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Saturday and Sunday. However, the viewers' turnout is not up to the mark in North Karnataka. Nonetheless, the film is set to give good profits for the producer and distributors. "We are pleased the way people have welcomed our film," an excited Suni told International Business Times.

On asking about the box office numbers, he said, "I am yet to get the complete break-up and I am not sure of the shares that we are going to get. My estimation is Operation Alamelamma has grossed around Rs 2.5 crore," says director Suni. The movie is made with the budget of Rs 1.5 crore and is expected to hold well given the positive word-of-mouth publicity. With the remake and satellite rights in demand, it will be easily a profitable venture for the producer.

On the other hand, a few TV channels have expressed their interest to acquire the satellite rights and the deal is expected to be sealed in the next three to four days.

The industry had predicted Operation Alamelamma is for the multiplex audience but the film is enjoying good viewership in single screens as well. Many single screens including Eshwari have witnessed good footfalls.

Meanwhile, the makers also have plans to release Operation Alamelamma abroad. It will be released in the US, Dubai and a few others countries.

Operation Alamelamma has Manish Rishi and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.