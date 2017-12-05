Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri got married on Monday December in Kolkata to Sonam Bhattacharya. Surely, the Bengaluru FC skipper was not facing the Monday blues yesterday, or was he?

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old looked as innocent as ever while exchanging the marriage rituals -- from the turmeric ceremony to arriving at the venue riding a horse!

The marriage took place in both Nepali and Bengali traditions. Chhetri, whose mother Sushila played for the Nepal women's football team, don an exquisite Nepali costume coupled with a traditional cap, but the marriage ceremony took place in traditional Bengali style.

Sonam is the daughter of Mohun Bagan football legend Subrata Bhattacharya.

Wishing @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 and his wife a happy married life.

Congratulations from the #HeroISL family! pic.twitter.com/kd7Zz41IbY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2017

Sunil Chhetri getting Married in both Nepali and Bengali Tradition.

- Diversity of India ?? pic.twitter.com/OOQZiVwfkk — Indian Football-WC (@IFTWC) December 4, 2017

While the sangeet ceremony took place last month in Gurgaon, the main wedding ceremony took place on December 4 in Kolkata. Now, the grand reception will take place on Christmas eve (December 24) in Bengaluru.

The wedding schedule has been planned quite interestingly and the captain marvel is not supposed to miss any of his ISL matches.

Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on December 8, then play against FC Pune City in another away match on December 14, and finally return home for an exciting clash against Chennaiyin FC on December 17.

Three days prior to his reception, Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC and then travel to Kochi for the most-anticipated match of the season against Kerala Blasters on December 31.