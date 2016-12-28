Madhya Pradesh ex-chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack.

The state government has announced a three-day mourning after Patwa's death.

Patwa, 92, served as the state's chief minister twice — first from January 20, 1980, to February 17, 1980, as a member of the Janata Party, and second from March 5, 1990, to December 15, 1992, as a leader of the BJP.

He was an Indian statesman and also served as a Cabinet minister in the government of India led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001.