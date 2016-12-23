Multifaceted Ramesh Aravind has teamed up with Golden Star Ganesh for Sundaranga Jaana. The movie is bankrolled by leading Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is returning to Sandalwood after his biggies like Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tamil film Lingaa, in association with noted Telugu producer Allu Aravind.

Sundaranga Jaana, which was earlier named as Gandu Endare Gandu, has Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead role. Devaraj, Ravishankar Gowda, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila and others are in the supporting cast.

B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music and Ee Santhelu and Fly Fly Fly songs have won the audience's appreciation. The film has Manohar Joshi's cinematography and Harsha has edited the flick.

Sundaranga Jaana revolves around a boy (Ganesh), who is suffering from mild memory loss. He keeps forgetting things and as a result his marriage is called off. With time, he finds another girl (Shanvi Srivastava). But this time, he tries his best to hide his amnesia and and cleverly escapes whenever he lands in trouble. The story takes a twist after the hero meets the girl's father. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

The Kannada movie may not have been publicised much. But it has managed to generate decent buzz with its trailer and audio. Will the movie garner good reviews? Find it in the viewers' words below:

SagarGanesh: Watching #SundarangaJaana movie its really a wonderful movie.. Thanks for giving such a mind freshing movie @Official_Ganesh @ShilpaaGanesh.

Cineloka.co.in: #SundarangaJaana - Good comedy entertainer.. No boring moments..Songs are average..Good execution by

@Ramesh_aravind. Rating - 3.5

Sadhu Kokila makes it more hilarious Good going #SundarangaJaana

#SundarangaJaana -Interval. ENTERTAINING so far!!!!

@Ramesh_aravind @Nimma_Ganesh @shanvisrivastav

Price action: @Official_Ganesh Done with the first half #SundarangaJaana #ROCKLINE #AlluArjun Yappa hilarious, Ganesh n Ragu superb, laughing lk heaven