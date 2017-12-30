India has over the years produced some of the best business leaders in the world. And in recent times, their business acumen has put them at the helm of some of the top companies around the globe.

As the year 2017 draws to a close, International Business Times, India, takes a look at the top 10 Indian-origin CEOs who have climbed the corporate ladder and are steering their firms to greater glory:

1) Sanjay Jha: GlobalFoundries

Sanjay Jha is of Indian origin and the current CEO of GlobalFoundries. It is a semiconductor maker headquartered in California in the US.

Before joining this firm he was the CEO of Motorola Mobility.

He also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Qualcomm.

2) Ajay Banga: MasterCard

Ajaypal Singh Banga — aka Ajay Banga — is an Indian-American business executive.

He is the current president and CEO of MasterCard.

He is also a chairman of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), representing more than 300 of the largest international companies investing in India.

3) Rakesh Kapoor: Reckitt Benckiser

Rakesh Kapoor is an Indian businessman and the current CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, which is a consumer goods company headquartered in England.

Before becoming the CEO, he served in various roles in the company like regional sales manager and general manager.

4) Adobe Systems: Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen is an Indian-American business executive and CEO of Adobe Systems.

Before becoming the CEO of the company he also served as the president and chief operating officer.

5) Indra Nooyi: PepsiCo

Indra Nooyi is an Indian-American business executive and the current Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo.

She is also ranked among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

6) Sundar Pichai: Google

Pichai Sundararajan, aka Sundar Pichai, is an Indian-American business executive.

He is currently the CEO of Google.

Previously, he worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.

7) Satya Nadella: Microsoft

Satya Narayana Nadella is the current CEO of Microsoft.

Before becoming the CEO, Nadella was the Executive Vice-President of Microsoft's cloud and enterprise group.

8) Dinesh Paliwal: Harman International Industries

Dinesh Paliwal is currently the President and CEO of Harman International Industries, which is one of the leading providers of audio systems for automobiles.

Paliwal had earlier served as the Chairman of the National Foreign Trade Council at ABB India Ltd.

9) Rajeev Suri: Nokia

Rajeev Suri is an Indian business executive and the CEO of Nokia.

He is also at present the United Nations Broadband Commissioner.

10) Francisco D'Souza: Cognizant

D'Souza is a person of Indian origin who was born in Nairobi, Kenya.

He is at present the CEO of Cognizant.

He was also a part of the team that founded the NASDAQ–100 company in 1994.

